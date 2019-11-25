Pained To See Ajit Pawar Supporting BJP, Says Congress Leader

Congress leader Sachin Sawant appealed to Ajit Pawar to return to NCP.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said on Sunday that he feels pained to see Ajit Pawar breaking away from the NCP to support BJP government in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters outside JW Marriott hotel--where Congress MLAs have been accommodated--Mr Sawant said Ajit Pawar's decision to support Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis' government was "a matter of great sorrow."

The Congress leader appealed to Ajit Pawar to return to NCP

Mr Sawant termed the BJP forming government in Maharashtra a "blot on democracy". "Their conduct is a blot on the democracy and we will keep fighting them," the Congress leader said.

Mr Sawant refuted talks of shifting Congress MLAs to another hotel as done by the NCP.

