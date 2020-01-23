Amit Shah Challenging Those Who Aren't Fighting Against Him On CAA: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said people of Uttar Pradesh understand everything

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is challenging those leaders on the citizenship law who have not come out of their homes to fight against him but are instead talking about problems of other states.

In a tweet, she also mentioned the opening line of a hit song from the 1960s film "Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai" -- ''Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam''.

"The home minister is challenging those who have not even come out of their homes to fight against him, and the people whom he should throw a challenge are talking about problems of other states," she wrote in the tweet in Hindi.

She went on to add, "The people of Uttar Pradesh understand everything."

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said her party is ready for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on any platform, a day after Mr Shah threw the challenge to the Opposition.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday, Mr Shah had dared, besides Mayawati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to a debate with him on the law on a ''sarvjanik manch'' (public platform).

"The BSP is ready to accept the challenge thrown by the central government, which is troubled by the organised struggle and agitation all over the country against the most controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, especially by the youth and women, for a debate on the issue on any platform and anywhere," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Accusing the BJP of discriminating on the basis of religion, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said not only his party but all those who "understand the soul" of the country are opposed to the amended Citizenship Act.

He instead challenged the BJP for a debate on development.