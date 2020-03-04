Kapil Sibal Accuses Centre Of Protecting Those Accused In Delhi Clashes?

In a veiled attack, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday accused the Central government of protecting those allegedly fanning violence in the capital in the name of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying, "Internally you protect the accused that breeds vivad!".
In a tweet he said, "Vivad se aur vivad in politics. The politics of vivad polarises communities...It breeds communal riots. It destroys neighbourhoods. And when others criticise you say : Internal matter. But, Internally you protect the accused. That breeds vivad!"
This statement from Mr Sibal comes in the wake of incidents of violence that took place in North-East Delhi last week. At least 48 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence.