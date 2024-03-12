Congress Invites Sharad Pawar To Attend Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, Public Meet

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

Congress leaders on Tuesday gave an invitation to NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the public meeting to be held at Shivaji Park on March 17.

The Yatra will reach Chaityabhoomi on March 16, where Sharad Pawar will also be present.

It is noteworthy that the Yatra entered Maharashtra from the district of Nandurbar on March 12.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh earlier revealed, "Between 12-17 March, the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Jodo Nyay Yatra. Members of the INDIA alliance will be present... The motive behind the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, 'Panch Nyay', I think the guarantees that we gave, we have been successful in that".

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP (SPawar) in the state. Smaller parties like the Swambhimani Vikash Parishad (SWP) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) are also likely to join the Congress-led alliance in the state. The state sends 48 legislators to the Lok Sabha.

The Yatra entered the state days after the party witnessed some high-profile exits like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who joined the BJP, and former Union minister Milind Deora who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Later, Ashok Chavan was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Baba Siddiqui a prominent minority face of the Congress in Mumbai quit the party and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following which, Zeeshan Siddiqui his son was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

