"Congress Got Votes Because Of Scindia, But Chose Kamal Nath": Shivraj Chouhan. (FILE)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Congress sought votes in the 2018 Assembly polls in the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia but then went on to form a government in the state under Kamal Nath.

He was addressing a programme in Bamori in Guna, a part of the Gwalior region which is a stronghold of Mr Scindia who jumped from the Congress to the BJP in March this year.

"The Congress deceived people. It was like showing one person as bridegroom, have someone else head the marriage procession and then get yet another married," he said.

"After becoming CM, Kamal Nath never went anywhere, but Mr Scindia met people who raised questions of development with him," he said on the occasion for Mahendra Singh Sisodia, a Scindia loyalist who was Congress MLA from Bamori before joining the BJP.

"Sisodia says Kamal Nath's pet reply to any query on development works was that the state government had no money," he said, adding that Mr Sisodia had brought to his notice schemes in the region that had stalled, and these would be restarted.

Mr Chouhan and Mr Scindia laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 500 crore in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Scindia lashed out at Mr Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for calling him a "traitor".

"They call the head of the Scindia family a traitor. They should turn the pages of history to find out that when injustice was meted out to my grandmother (Vijayaraje Scindia), (former CM) DP Mishra had to bite the dust. My father floated the MP Vikas Congress to show the Congress a mirror," Mr Scindia said.

He said Mr Nath and Mr Singh had betrayed farmers and he would take to the streets to ensure such people are defeated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)