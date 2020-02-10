Congress Gives Away Its Own Oscars. No Surprises On Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "nominee" in the catagory of "Best Actor in a Dramatic Role"

The Congress hosted its own "Oscars" show on Twitter today and handed "awards" to political adversaries -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari.

The opposition party posted its version of the world's most prestigious film awards on Twitter soon after the Academy Awards ceremony ended in Los Angeles this morning.

This one had just four categories with three nominees each.

For "Best Actor in a Dramatic Role", the Congress nominated PM Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Mr Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal, named the "Winner", was shown in a past clip saying: "I will never fight an election in my life and I don't want to hold any post in my life."

Another "Best Actor" award was handed in an "action role". For this one, the Congress chose the PM over the other nominees - BJP MP Pragya Thalur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Monologues, photoshoots, sweat & tears, what's politics without a little drama. Here are the nominees for best actor in a Dramatic role. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/Ow6QeKLq5M — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

For its "award" for "Best Actor in a Negative Role", the Congress named Amit Shah as the "winner". The other "nominees" were Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The party's vote for the best in a "comedy role" went to the BJP's Manoj Tiwari. Others in the line-up were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

For its irreverent Oscar dig, the Congress was also trolled mercilessly by its critics who pointed out what they called prime candidates within the party for some of these awards.