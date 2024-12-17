"Curtailed Freedom Of Expression": Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over Constitution

Union home minister Amit Shah today argued that if the Congress could change the constitution 77 times and even introduce a clause that curtails freedom of expression, they cannot object to the "One Nation One Election" Bill on the ground that it would require constitutional amendment.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha after the bill for the flagship project was introduced in the lower house, Mr Shah said, "Another amendment was brought by Indira Gandhi which gave Parliament the power to curtail the fundamental rights of the citizens".

Then mentioning Article 19A, he questioned why it was brought in. "To curtail the freedom of expression," he added amid loud protest from Congress members.

"The Opposition can only object to my statement if I am wrong," he then shot back.

The takedown of the Congress continued and Mr Shah marshalled arguments about the need for the constitution to change with the times.

Then quoting BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, he added, "However good a constitution is, it can be bad if the people who are entrusted with its responsibility don't have a good intent".

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The government plans to send it to a committee for discussion and get everyone on board, especially because the huge numbers that will be required to make the switch that will require a series of amendments to the Constitution. These amendments will then have to be ratified by the governments of all states and union territories.

The Opposition contends that the bill will subvert the Constitution - a charge the government has repeatedly denied.

