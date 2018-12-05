Congress Alleges Model Code Violation By Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Bogibeel Bridge on December 25. (File Photo)

Opposition Congress Wednesday filed a complaint against the Prime Minister's Office for allegedly violating the model code of conduct for panchayat polls in Assam by announcing the date of inauguration of the Bogibeel bridge in the state.

Assam State Election Commissioner HN Bora said, "We have received the complaint this evening. We will see the procedure and take action accordingly. We will seek a report from the PMO."

In its complaint filed to the State Election Commission (SEC), the Congress alleged that it was announced on Wednesday, when the first phase of panchayat poll was going on in the state, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra river on December 25.

The 4.94-km Bogibeel Bridge is the country's longest rail-road bridge, connecting the south bank of the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district of Assam with Silapathar in Dhemaji district, bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

Asserting that such announcements would influence voters of both the first and second phase of polling, the Congress demanded action against the PMO for violating the modal code of conduct.

Earlier in the day, a senior railway official said in New Delhi that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bogibeel Bridge on December 25,coinciding with the birth anniversary of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While the first phase of polling was held in 16 districts, the second phase would take place on December 9 in 13 districts. The counting for both the phases will take place on December 12.