The Congress on Monday complained to the Election Commission alleging discrepancies in the voters list in Madhya Pradesh ahead of by-elections in the state.A delegation of Congress leaders handed over a memorandum to the poll panel urging it to take steps for ensuring free and fair elections.The delegation that included senior Congress leaders Mohan Prakash, Randeep Surjewala, R P N Singh and Satyavrat Chaturvedi also alleged misuse of official machinery by the BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh. After the meeting, Mr Surjewala said ahead of bypolls to two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, "a desperate BJP is murdering democracy" and alleged that there were "massive" discrepancies in the voter list.The Congress leaders also handed over what they claimed was "proof" in this regard and demanded immediate action from the Election Commission.