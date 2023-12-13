Congress Alleges BJP, BRS Trying To Topple Telangana Government, Files Complaint

Revanth Reddy became Telangana CM after congress won wresting power from KCR-led BRS.

The Telangana unit of Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint to the state police chief alleging that the BRS and BJP are conspiring to topple its newly elected government in the state.

The complaint was filed by Telangana PCC general secretaries Kailash Neta, Charukonda Venkatesh and Madhusudan Reddy to DGP Ravi Gupta asking for an inquiry on their allegation.

PCC General Secretary Kailash Netha alleged that the BJP and KCR were trying to topple the Government by "giving money".

"Congress government is working towards the development of Telangana but BJP Raja Singh and BRS leaders Kadiam Srihari and Palle Rajeshwar stated that after 6 months Telangana government will Fall. We have the majority," Kailash Netha told ANI.

"But BJP Narendra Modi and K Chandrashekar Rao are trying topple the Government by giving money. So we gave a memorandum to DGP Ravi Gupta, to conduct an inquiry into the matter," he added.

In the recently held Assembly election in the state, the Congress won wresting power from KCR-led BRS. In the 119-member Assembly, Congress won 64 seats, BRS 39, BJP 8, AIMIM 7 and others 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)