Congress Moves Top Court Against Slum Demolition Near Delhi Rail Tracks

More than 2.5 lakh people will be forced to move the top court was told.

The Congress today moved the Supreme Court against the demolition of around 48,000 slums near railway tracks in Delhi.

In the petition, Congress Leader Ajay Maken said: "The removal order was passed without hearing the slum dwellers. If slums are removed, more than 2,50,000 people will be out on roads".

"Needless to say, even if a small percentage of the displaced population if affected by COVID-19, it will prove to be a recipe for disaster in the current pandemic," reads the petition, filled by Mr Maken along with a slum dweller Kailash Pandit.

The senior Congress leader's petition also targeted the AAP and the BJP. "The BJP and the AAP played fraud upon the Supreme Court, keeping it in dark about the High Court decision on the protocol."

The top court on August 31 had directed the removal of 48,000 slums along the 140 km length of railway tracks in the national capital within three months and said "there shall not be any kind of political interference" in the execution of the plan.

"Railway Ministry and the Delhi government did not inform the Supreme Court on the protocol for removing slums as per Delhi High Court verdict. Slums cannot be removed without a plan for relocation," reads Mr Maken's petition, seeking direction to the Railways Ministry, Delhi Government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to rehabilitate the slum dwellers.

"Various policies of the government of India and that of the government of Delhi providing for prior rehabilitation and relocation of slums dwellers, survey of the affected population are neither being followed by the respondent Railways nor have been brought to the notice of this court," the petition further stressed.

On top court's direction that no court will grant stay in the demolition process, the petitioners said: "That a direction of the Apex Court restricting the Fundamental Right to Access to Justice is not only a grave violation of Article 14 and 21 as the Jhuggi dwellers cannot be treated as secondary citizens to deny them the remedies available under law."