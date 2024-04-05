Congress' 2024 Manifesto Focuses On Unemployment, Promises Caste Census

The Congress today released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a focus on unemployment, promises socio economic caste census.

The party has said that, if voted to power, the party will conduct a nationwide caste census to "identify the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions". Congress said that based on the data, it will strengthen the agenda for castes which need affirmative action.

The manifesto was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram also present at the event in New Delhi.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held across seven-phases starting April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.