'Confident That...': Gautam Adani's Best Wishes To India's Paris Olympics Team

Indian athletes are set to leave for Paris for the 2024 Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11. The Paris Olympics is expected to draw a large number of Indian visitors. India will be sending close to 120 athletes to Paris, with the hope of getting more medals than the Tokyo Games.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, gave a message to the Olympics team, wishing "the very best to the exceptional athletes who will represent India on the world's grandest sporting stage."

"As we get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics, I wish the very best to the exceptional athletes who will represent our nation on the world's grandest sporting stage. Their relentless riyaaz and unwavering dedication truly embody the new indomitable spirit of India. I am confident that this year, we will achieve our greatest medal haul ever. @AdaniOnlin is immensely honoured to support @WeAreTeamIndia on this remarkable journey. Together, we shall cheer for our champions and eagerly await the echoes of #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics. Jai Hind!" Mr Adani said on X.

Adani Sportsline partnered with Team India for the Commonwealth Games 2022, 2023 Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics as the principal sponsor.

Over 100 Indian sportspersons have qualified for the Paris Olympic Games, including an unprecedented 21 shooters.

India has repeatedly asserted its desire to host the Games and found support from International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach. India will bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

