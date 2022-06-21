'Confident That Droupadi Murmu Will Be A Great President', Says PM Narendra Modi

Droupadi Murmu's compassionate nature will benefit the country, PM Modi said. (File)

Soon after Droupadi Murmu was named as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the former Jharkhand governor has devoted her life to serving society and expressed confidence that she will be a "great President".

The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Ms Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure, he said.

"I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," Prime Minister Modi said.

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Droupadi Murmu, the Prime Minister said.

"Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," Prime Minister Modi said.

