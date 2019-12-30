Complaint Against Mohan Bhagwat Over 'All Indians Are Hindus' Remark

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao filed a complaint against Mohan Bhagwat.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday filed a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat alleging that he insulted the sentiments of the people by saying that all 130 crore Indians are "Hindus."

At a public meeting in Hyderabad, Mohan Bhagwat had said that irrespective of religion and culture, people with nationalistic spirit and those who respect the culture of Bharat are Hindus. RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he had said.

"The statement of Bhagwat not only hurts the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis but is also against the spirit and tenor of the constitution of India," the former Rajya Sabha member said in his complaint.

"This will also lead to communal tension. It could also become a law and order problem in Hyderabad," he contended.

When contacted, Ashok Reddy, inspector of LB Nagar police station, told news agency PTI that they had received a complaint from the Congress leader and were seeking legal opinion if a case can be made out of it.