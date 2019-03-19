Complaint Against Babul Supriyo For His Anti-Trinamool BJP Campaign Song

The ruling Trinamool Congress denies any role in the filing of the police complaint.

A police complaint has been filed against Asansol's incumbent BJP lawmaker and singer Babul Supriyo for his rendition of a song that bashes the ruling Trinamool Congress of Bengal.

The song has been written by Amit Chakraborty and went into circulation over the weekend. The BJP has decided to adopt it as their official campaign song.

A students' organisation in Burdwan has filed a complaint with the police claiming the song is derogatory and makes unsubstantiated claims against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party.

The ruling party denies any role in the filing of the police complaint. Babul Supriyo has dismissed the complaint, saying the "truth really hurts".

"Police is theirs - public is ours. Biased FIRs don't matter really. The song is full of 'one liners' that are true facts and known allegations made by the opposition against TMC and Mamata Banerjee. Truth surely hurts. If they (TMC) identifies which are the 'Lines of Truth & Facts' that are hurting them the most, we may think of taking them off but then, the truth will also be identified and established," he said.

The song ushers the blooming of BJP's election symbol 'Lotus' in West Bengal and says no to Trinamool Congress. Babul Supriyo has been tweeting with the hashtag #EiTrinamoolArNa and has used the same words in his song. "Ei Trinamool ar na" means "this Trinamool no more".

Watch the song here:

With immense pleasure, I want to give you all a sneak-peak of the BJP Campaign Song recording. Giving my voice to Amit Chakraborty's lyrics was such a delightful experience. I hope you love what we created.#EiTrinamoolArNa#ChowkidarPhirSepic.twitter.com/UNAKx9OqUQ - Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 19, 2019



The lawmaker also said "people's freedom of speech has been suppressed; democracy has been murdered by Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee" in a video he uploaded on Twitter. The singer concluded by saying he is with the people in taking the allegations to the people of Bengal with a "little bit of music".

