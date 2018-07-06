Competition Between BJP And Rupee To See Who Will Fall Lower: Congress

On legalising betting in sports, Congress said the government's priority seems misplaced

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the drop in the value of rupee, Congress on Friday said there seems to be a competition between the BJP and the rupee to see "who will fall lower".

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari likened the country's economy is "like a rudderless boat on a very choppy ocean".

Referring to PM Modi's tweet during the UPA regime which said "there is a competition between the Congress and the rupee - who will fall lower..", he said: "The rupee, that day was trading at Rs 59.27 to the dollar. Five years later, almost to the date, the rupee has been hovering around Rs 69 to a dollar and that is the lowest the rupee has ever fallen.

"Today, for the better part of the day, the rupee was trading at Rs. 69.10 to a dollar.

"So, we would like to ask the Prime Minister that there seems to be a competition between the BJP and the rupee and the competition is - who will fall lower."

Mr Tewari also said that there is erosion of confidence in the banking sector due to the numerous multi-crore scams, citing Reserve Bank of India suggesting "that the deposit growth in banks has slowed down by 7.59 per cent".

On legalising betting in sports, he said the government's priority seems misplaced at a time when the economy is down.

"When there is huge economic distress across the length and breadth of the country, agrarian distress, unemployment, jobs not being created, what is the NDA-BJP Government obsessed or its instrumentalities obsessed with? How do you legalise betting in sport," he said.