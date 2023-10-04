Trevor Noah's Goodbye Note For India Has An Easter Egg For Bengaluru

Trevor Noah shared images of him visiting iconic monuments in India, including the Taj Mahal.

Comedian Trevor Noah wrapped up his India tour today and shared a thank-you note for his fans who shared their delicious cuisine and "fantastic arguments" with him. The Emmy award winner, who was forced to cancel his shows in Bengaluru because of technical issues at the venue, promised to return to the city.

"Bangalore, our story isn't done, I'll be back and next time we'll make sure it's the best show ever," he wrote on X while sharing pictures of his India trip.

India 🇮🇳

What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made… pic.twitter.com/JoNg2uOUn9 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 4, 2023

Mr Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru last week as part of his 'Off the Record' tour. The organisers cancelled both the shows as there were audio issues at the venue. However, Mr Noah apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it.

Citing the reason for the cancellation of the show Mr Noah said, "We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."