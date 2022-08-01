'Come Before It's Too Late': BJP MLA's Cryptic Tweet For Sena Leader

Mr Parab, 57, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

In a cryptic tweet, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane today posted a video with a picture of former Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab set to a Hindi movie song in the background. The lyrics loosely translate to "come before it's too late".

Amid raids by the Enforcement Directorate on Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Mr Rane's tweet is being seen as a taunt to Mr Parab.

Mr Parab is also in the crosshairs of the probe agency in connection with a money laundering probe. He had on June 21 appeared before the agency.

The ED had summoned Mr Parab for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others.

Mr Parab, 57, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the Legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.