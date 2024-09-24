Coldplay Tickets Harder Than JEE? Unacademy CEO's Post Goes Viral

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 during theirA Head Full of Dreamstour.

India went into a frenzy this weekend to book tickets for Coldplay's highly-anticipated concert. The British band will return to India after nine years for their Music of the Spheres World Tour, with performances set for January 18, 19 and 21, next year in Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium. While most of us tried and failed to get the tickets, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal was among the few who managed to secure a spot.

Gaurav Munjal shared his excitement on social media and made a playful comparison between getting Coldplay tickets and clearing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – one of India's toughest engineering entrance exams. “Didn't clear JEE. But got the Coldplay Tickets today. Feels good,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Achievement of the year,” a user commented under his post.

Another joked, “Well done, he knows his priorities.”

This user wrote, “Priorities on point! Coldplay won't do calculus for you, but they'll definitely keep your spirits high. Rock on, Gaurav!”

The excitement surrounding Coldplay's return is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the iconic band perform live. Tickets were priced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000.

As the booking window opened on Sunday, a massive surge of fans flocked to the official ticketing site, BookMyShow. The overwhelming demand caused the platform to temporarily crash, as Coldplay fans raced to secure their spots. Those who managed to access the site were greeted by long virtual queues, with queue numbers jokingly being compared to JEE ranks.

The massive demand also led to ticket scalping, with tickets listed on re-selling platforms at exorbitant prices. Lounge section tickets, originally priced at Rs 35,000 on BookMyShow, skyrocketed to Rs 3 lakh on a few platforms. Level 1 tickets were listed at Rs 8 lakh. In response, BookMyShow issued a warning, urging fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised platforms.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 during their A Head Full of Dreams tour.