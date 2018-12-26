Cold Wave Sweeps North India, Delhi Records Coldest Day: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
A cold wave swept through North India today morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, the lowest this winter, the Met office said. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far this year," it said.
Several parts of Himachal Pradesh also experienced an intensified cold wave, and the lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at minus 11.1 degrees Celsius. Besides Manali, Solan, Chamba, Kalpa, Seobagh, Sundernagar and Bhuntar were shivering at sub zero level during the period, Director of the MeT Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said.
Here are the LIVE updates:
According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 385 till 8 am, which fall in the 'very poor' category. The AQI showed marginal improvement after being in the 'severe' category for a couple of days owing to increased wind speed.
The minimum temperature in Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa was recorded at minus 4 degrees Celsius, Manali at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Seobagh at minus 2.7, Sundernagar at minus 1.3, Bhuntar at minus 1, Solan at minus 0.7 and Chamba at minus 0.4 degree Celsius, Director of the MeT Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said.
The minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.7 degrees Celsius and in Dalhousie it was 1.6 degrees Celsius.
Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. The weather department has predicted clear skies throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.
According to the Met department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 97 per cent today. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 5.0 degrees Celsius.