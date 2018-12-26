Cold Wave Sweeps North India, Delhi Records Coldest Day: LIVE Updates

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh also experienced an intensified cold wave. (File)

A cold wave swept through North India today morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius in New Delhi, the lowest this winter, the Met office said. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far this year," it said.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh also experienced an intensified cold wave, and the lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at minus 11.1 degrees Celsius. Besides Manali, Solan, Chamba, Kalpa, Seobagh, Sundernagar and Bhuntar were shivering at sub zero level during the period, Director of the MeT Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said.

