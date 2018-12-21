Cold Wave Continues In Punjab, Harayana; Adampur at 0.9 Degree Celsius

Severe cold conditions prevailed in Faridkot and Bathinda too (Representational Image)

Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in the two states recording a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave swept most parts of Punjab and Haryana for more than a week, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places on Friday.

Severe cold conditions prevailed in Faridkot and Bathinda too, which recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively, a Meteorological Department official said in Chandigarh.

Amritsar (3.3 deg C), Ludhiana (3.5 deg C), Halwara (3 deg C), Patiala (6.1 deg C), Pathankot (4 deg C) and Gurdaspur (4.8 deg C) too experienced a cold night.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place recording a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar and Sirsa, too, were gripped by intense cold conditions recording their respective minimums of 2.7 deg C and 2.6 deg C.

The cold wave also swept Rohtak (4 deg C), Karnal (3.6 deg C) and Bhiwani (6.3 deg C) while Ambala's low settled close to normal at 7 deg C.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, reeled under biting chill recording a low of 5 deg C.

The visibility was reduced at many places, including Patiala, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Adampur, Hisar and Ambala, due to fog in these areas.

The ongoing cold weather conditions are likely to continue in Haryana and Punjab over the next few days, the MeT official said.

