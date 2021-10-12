PM's Office May Review Coal Situation Today Amid Outage Worry: Sources

The Coal Ministry said on Sunday power plants have about 7.2 million tons of coal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office is likely to review the coal supply situation in India today, say sources, as an energy crisis threatens to cause widespread blackouts in the country.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah met the ministers in charge of the coal and power ministries to discuss worries about inadequate coal supply causing nationwide outages.

Many states have flagged concerns after weekend power outages, although the Centre has downplayed fears, assuring enough coal sticks to meet the demands of power plants.

The Coal Ministry said on Sunday power plants have about 7.2 million tons of coal. Coal India also has a stock of more than 40 million tons, said the ministry, calling fears of power cuts "entirely misplaced".

