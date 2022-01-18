Clubhouse Chat Targets Muslim Women, Panel Asks Cops To Act

The DCW has asked Delhi Police to immediately arrest the accused and submit a report. (Representational)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city's police, seeking action against people making obscene comments against Muslim women in audio chat app, Clubhouse.

In a statement, the DCW said it has asked the cyber crime cell of Delhi Police to register an FIR against those who participated in a nasty conversation on the topic, "Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu garls". The panel took suo motu cognizance of the chat in which "participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls", the statement said.

The commission has asked Delhi Police to immediately arrest the accused and submit a detailed action taken report within 5 days.

Expressing shock over the conversation, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them."

"I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country. Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that's why I have issued a Notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter," the statement said, quoting Ms Maliwal.

This comes close on the heels of the Bulli Bai controversy in which prominent Muslim women, including journalists, lawyers and activists cutting across age groups, were targeted in an online "auction".

The disgusting "auction" was similar to the Sulli Deals, which had triggered a row last year by offering users a 'sulli' - an insulting term used by right-wing trolls for Muslim women.

An audio clip from the Clubhouse chat went viral on social media, triggering outrage and prompting calls for stringent action against those involved.