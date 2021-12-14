Climate Change In New Syllabus For Maharashtra Schools

Climate change syllabus: Aaditya Thakceray handed it over to the school education minister.

The Maharashtra government has announced a new syllabus for classes 1-8 to teach the students about climate change and make them conscious about tackling the issues emanating from it.

Under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, which aims to inculcate climate-conscious and green values in the young minds of Maharashtra, the Department of Environment and Climate Change and UNICEF have developed the 'Majhi Vasundhara' curriculum on environment for the school students.

The new syllabus also aims at involving the students in the efforts for climate disaster mitigation.

Speaking at an event to hand over the syllabus to the school education department, State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray said, "In this hour of climate emergency, the survival of the human race on Earth entirely depends on our actions. Introducing this curriculum is our attempt at getting the next generation to start with a green thumb and be proactively involved in a pro-earth lifestyle."

This initiative focuses on all the five elements of nature known as "Panchmahabhutas", which includes bhumi (land), jal (water), vayu (air), agni (fire), akash (sky).

"This curriculum is developed with the help of UNICEF to create awareness about climate change and instil responsibility towards our planet in primary school education. This curriculum for Standards 1-8 will include biodiversity conservation, solid waste management, water resources management, energy, air, pollution and climate change. The coursework comprises activity-based lessons that go beyond classroom learning," Mr Thackeray added.

The syllabus was handed over to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad who promised it would be added in the school curriculum at the earliest.

The Majhi Vasundhara Curriculum aims at inculcating application-based awareness on issues such as climate change in students from Grades 1 to 8 with a balance from traditional and local knowledge. Going away from the predominant informational style of learning, the MV Curriculum will develop an understanding of the environmental ecosystem through projects and activities.

Maharashtra, especially capital Mumbai, has also embarked on a mission to rejuvenate rivers in the city and across the state.

Last week, in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the environment minister launched the Dahisar river rejuvenation project which is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 281.15 crore and will include construction of two sewage treatment plants of 0.5 MLD (millions of litres per day) and 1 MLD capacity, laying of sewer and storm water drain lines, construction of interceptors to prevent sewage discharge and construction of access roads along the banks of the river.

Under its Mithi river rejuvenation project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking several measures from widening the river to construction of drainage lines among other works.