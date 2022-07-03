Clash With KCR Party Key Agenda In Big BJP Meet, Udaipur May Come Up Too

This is BJP's third national executive in a southern state after coming to power in 2014.

The BJP, on Day 2 of its national executive meeting in Hyderabad, will discuss the current political developments in the country, including the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan over a social media post on Prophet Muhammed, sources told NDTV. The national executive will also take up the confrontation with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which has been highly critical of the BJP-ruled government at the centre and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proposal on the current political developments will be presented by Home Minister Amit Shah and endorsed by the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Karnataka and Assam. A discussion on Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death by two men in Udaipur, will also be part of the discussion, sources have told NDTV. Riaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they killed the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, with a cleaver at his shop for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The national executive - the first physical meeting of the BJP's key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years and the third in a southern state after coming to power in 2014 - will also issue a statement on the confrontation with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as it tries to expand its base in southern states.

TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is also the Chief Minister of Telangana, is among the Opposition leaders who have been highly critical of the Modi government. On Saturday, Mr Rao was not present at the airport to receive PM Modi - this is the third time he chose not to receive the Prime Minister - as he reached Hyderabad for the BJP's national executive meeting.

The TRS chief also called PM Modi a "salesman" and said the Make-In-India claims are a lie as he led a campaign for Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's candidate for the President's election scheduled on July 18.

The BJP will also discuss on the election campaign for its Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in different states.



"Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign programme to unify people will also be on agenda during the meeting in Hyderabad today.

The national meet will end this evening after PM Modi's address to the attendees. Shortly afterward, PM Modi will hold a big rally at Parade Ground in Hyderabad at around 7 pm.