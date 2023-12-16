Clash Between Punjab Cops And Car Thieves In Mohali, 2 Arrested

Both Prince and Karamjit sustained bullet injuries in their legs.

Two criminals were injured following an encounter with Punjab Police in Mohali on Saturday, said police. Prince alias Paramveer from Rajpura, and Karamjit from Kurukshetra, sustained injuries during the encounter and were allegedly involved in a series of crimes, including car snatching, according to the police.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said that the police had received prior information about the presence of notorious criminals in the Mohali area. Acting on this intelligence, a police team attempted to intercept a vehicle near Landran Road. However, the occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Prince and Karamjit, resisted the intervention and tried to flee the scene.

In the ensuing chaos, the accused opened fire at the police, prompting a retaliatory response. Both Prince and Karamjit sustained bullet injuries in their legs, Mr Garg said.

The criminals reportedly targeted the car of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu, who, along with Police In-charge Kumar Shiv, was leading the police team in pursuit of the culprits. This high-stakes encounter unfolded in the vicinity of Suneta Chowki.

The two were driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident, and two weapons were recovered from them, police said. Both criminals have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

This is the sixth encounter in the last five days as the Punjab government continues to crack down on gangsters in the state.



