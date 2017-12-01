Two Powerful British Women To Decide Vijay Mallya's Fate

Mr Mallya is accused of defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, borrowed from different banks across India (File Photo)

Two powerful British women will play a role in deciding Vijay Mallya's fate in the extradition case filed by India against the fugitive tycoon, wanted over allegations of loan default and money laundering. An eight-day hearing on India's request begins on Monday in a London court.Arguing on behalf of Vijay Mallya will be Queen's counsel Clare Montgomery, a lawyer with extensive experience in extradition and international criminal law.Known to be fierce and a quick thinker, Ms Montgomery, 30, was described in a recent report by renowned legal firm Chambers and Partners as "'one of the finest minds at the bar".Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot will be the one to make the final call on whether or not Vijay Mallya will be extradited. With over three decades in various courts in the UK, 57-year-old Justice Arbuthnot is known to be firm and quick in expediting cases.Mr Mallya is accused of defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, borrowed from different banks across India for his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines. The second charge being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate includes money laundering.After a recent court hearing, Mr Mallya was asked whether he would "return the thousands of crore rupees that he owes banks". He answered, "You can keep dreaming about a million pounds without knowing the facts. You will hear everything in court, I will say whatever I have to in court."The Crown Prosecution service in London is representing the Indian government in court. India initially submitted a 2,000 page dossier in court as part of evidence against Mr Mallya. Months later another set of documents was provided as 'more evidence' for the supplementary charge of money laundering filed in October.Mr Mallya fled to the UK in March 2016. India filed a case seeking his extradition in February 2017.Apart from pleading not guilty, Mr Mallya is expected to raise the poor condition of prisons in India as a reason why he should not be extradited.