Civil Society Organisations Launch Campaign On Election Issues

Civil society organisations begin election issue campaign in New Delhi.

Several civil society organisations on Saturday joined hands to launch a nationwide campaign titled 'Desh Mera, Vote Mera, Mudda Mera' (my country, my vote, my issues) to bring people's issues back into electoral focus and highlight failures of the BJP-led NDA government.

The campaign was simultaneously launched at various places, including the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in New Delhi, on 'Shaheed Divas' or the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The citizens who joined the campaign in Delhi pledged to make all parties accountable in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and formed a tri-colour in front of the statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The organisations, which include the Swaraj Abhiyan, the National Alliance of Peoples' Movements, the Pension Parishad, Yuva Halla Bol, United Against Hate, Young India Adhikar March, Ekta Parishad, All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and others, said the campaign aims to bring "real issues back into electoral focus" and increase awareness about issues like farm distress, hate crimes and unemployment.

Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav said the campaign aims at not letting the elections be hijacked or swayed away from real issues such as unemployment, agricultural crisis, issues of the marginalised sections of society, and the failing economy that affect the people of this country.

Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Samiti's Nikhil De said more important than who wins, it is important that the elections be fought on real issues of the people, but in the last one month, questions of unemployment, agricultural distress, environmental degradation, and the like have been brushed under the carpet and overtaken by war rhetoric.

Yuva Halla Bol leader, Anupam, accused the PM Modi-led government of hiding behind the pretence of national security, instead of giving a report card of its rule.

