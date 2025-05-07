Explosion Simulation In Bengaluru, Air Siren Drill In Delhi After Op Sindoor

Shrill air raid sirens, simulated explosions and blackouts, and firefighting and evacuation drills were the centre of attention at 244 locations nationwide Wednesday, including 100 sensitive 'civil defence districts' like nuclear plants, military bases, refineries, and hydroelectric dams.

The drills followed an early morning military operation in which India targeted nine terrorist bases and training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, or PoK.

The military operation - codenamed 'Sindoor' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - was India's first armed response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were killed by four terrorists on April 22.

The attack was condemned worldwide and India vowed vengeance against the killers.

The government also presented foreign diplomats and the United Nations with proof of Pakistan's involvement; Delhi has repeatedly said the Pak deep state supports cross-border terrorism.

Fifteen days later, at 1.25 am on May 6, India launched a precise military operation to dismantle and destroy four terror training camps in Pakistan and five in PoK.

Government sources said 70 terrorists were killed and 60 others injured in the synchronised, 25-minute op that took out terrorist camps linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the Hizbul Mujahideen, each of which has launched terror attacks against India in the past.

Among other attacks, Jaish and Lashkar were responsible for the death of 19 soldiers at an Army base in J&K's Uri in 2016, 40 security personnel near Pulwama, in 2019, and Pahalgam.

There were drills at 55 places in the national capital, including the airport and the Reserve Bank of India, as well as high footfall public spaces like Chandni Chowk and Khan Market.

At Khan Market, a siren was sounded and people 'evacuated' to a designated safe area.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a fire truck and an ambulance navigating the narrow roads around the market, and emergency services carrying 'injured' people out on stretchers.

#WATCH | A comprehensive mock drill is being conducted at Delhi's Khan Market.



MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today.

The video also showed firefighters running with hoses to put out a simulated blaze, although they seemed to be hampered by the gaggle of bystanders and media persons surrounding them.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Chandni Chowk area.

At both locations civil defence volunteers and the Delhi Fire Service simulated the rescue of injured persons, including those 'trapped' in high-rise buildings.

Scenes like these were also witnessed in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and across Jhakhand and Rajasthan, the latter of which shares a border with Pak.

The drills in Mumbai were carried out at the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, which was one of the locations attacked in 26/11 by Ajmal Kasab and terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A mock drill is being carried out at Mumbai's Cross Maidan.



MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today.

Security forces involved demonstrated fire safety and methods to put out blazes, as well as procedures to follow during air strikes and techniques to rescue and/or revive injured civilians.

Sirens and evacuation drills also took place at the office of the city's municipal corporation.

Over in Bengaluru, designated as a Category 2 'civil defence district', security drills under the 'Operation Abhyas' banner included air raid sirens at 3.48 pm.

The drills included simulated rescue ops in the event of a fire or explosion, including rescuing people from under debris.

The drills lasted for 30 minutes.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: A comprehensive mock drill is being conducted at MI Road.



MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today.

In Hyderabad drills were run to prepare for explosions; visuals showed police officers and locals lying on the platform with their ears covered and, later, volunteers evacuating the 'injured'.

Security readiness exercises were also carried out in 15 districts in Assam. The drills included air raid and blackout prep, first response measures, and setting up of temporary hospitals.

Drills were also conducted at nine places in Uttarakhand and 22 in Haryana.