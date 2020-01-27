Prolonged Protest Not Healthy, Government Must Talk To Protesters: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot also said that the government must talk to those who are agitating

The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot feels that the ongoing protests against CAA are a culmination of several developments that have not found favour with the people.

"Such a prolonged protest is not healthy. The government must talk to those who are agitating. But then, as they say, people get the government they deserve. After all, citizens voted them to power. Of course, they won't win the state elections in Delhi this time."

While claiming that there is a complete lack of engagement in the contemporary political and social scenario, he added, "Never before have we seen such a lack of dialogue. I don't understand why the government is not prepared to address the concerns of its own citizens. They have been elected by the people and owe it to them," he said.

Sharing the stage with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Mr Pilot stressed that the need of the hour was to groom young leaders across party lines as there was no dearth of bright youngsters in the country.

Refuting the claim that youngsters who come from a political background have it easy when it comes to entering politics, the Deputy Chief Minister said that someone like him has to prove himself at every step. "It's all about performance. If you don't deliver, you just can't last."

Mr Sardasai said that the BJP was more 21st century ready than the Congress. "The young are more inclined towards PM Modi because he is ready to speak to them in their language. Across the world, there is a hunger for superheroes. Let's admit it, he is a remarkable story and he managed to capture the template of the new India. In these times, you cannot be part of the privileged and talk down to people. Of course, now the BJP too is committing the same mistakes like Indira Gandhi. One can see the arrogance..."

Stating that Rahul Gandhi seldom misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity, the journalist said that under the present regime, political has become personal.

"It has become us vs them everywhere. This is a vindictive government, look at what they did with the writer Aatish Taseer for writing against PM Modi. Also, what we are seeing today, in general, are autocratic leaders. You say anything against them, and chances are you'll land up in jail- Mamta Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik for example."

Adding that it was time to "reclaim" the republic by reclaiming the values the county has already stood for, Mr Sardesai said that the decline of democratic institutions is worrisome. "Look at Farooq Abdullah. He is under detention for months now."