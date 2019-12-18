Citizenship Act Protest Live Updates: Top Court Notice To Centre On 60 Petitions Amid Citizenship Law Protest

Citizenship Act Protests: There have been protests over past few days in several parts of the country.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the centre asking it to respond to the more than 60 petitions challenging the validity of the controversial new citizenship law. In a brief hearing this morning a three-judge top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde declined to stay implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, saying "we will have to see whether the Act has to be stayed" and set January 22 as the next date of hearing in this matter.

On Tuesday, A school bus was damaged and a police booth was set on fire as clashes erupted at Seelampur in Delhi during a protest against the Citizenship Act. The police used batons and fired tear gas shells as some 2,000 protesters threw stones and set fire to vehicles. According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 1 pm, when school buses were on the roads taking children home. People from the area gathered at a prominent crossing for a protest march from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Sources say trouble broke out when the crowd showed up a little early and was asked to disperse.

This is the second incident of violence after a protest march by students of the Jamia Millia University on Sunday turned violent. The police barged into the university campus and allegedly targeted students. 100 students were arrested and let off after midnight. The citizenship law facilitates Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India before 2014.

Here are the live updates on developments on Citizenship Amendment Act:

Dec 18, 2019 11:40 (IST) Delhi Traffic Police advisory for people commuting from Noida to Delhi



Amid the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 in capital, the Delhi Traffic police on Tuesday blocked road no 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj. The officials have advised people coming from Noida to take DND flyover or Akshardham to commute to Delhi. "Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police in the morning today.

Dec 18, 2019 11:24 (IST) Supreme Court notice to government on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, will take up petitions challenging validity on January 22.

Dec 18, 2019 10:43 (IST) Police Patrolling in Seelampur



Delhi Police carried out patrolling in Seelampur area of the city earlier this morning.

Dec 18, 2019 10:24 (IST) Normalcy returned in Guwahati while the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am on Wednesday. The curfew imposed in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday following improvement in law and order, officials said. No fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Assam on Wednesday morning.

Dec 18, 2019 10:21 (IST) A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation leaves from the Parliament to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi. Delhi: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation leaves from the Parliament to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over #CitizenshipAmendmentActpic.twitter.com/tKc3kiV2tk - ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019 A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation leaves from the Parliament to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi.

Dec 18, 2019 10:12 (IST) 6 people have been arrested after a day violent protest in east Delhi's Seelampur, Jaffrabad over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Dec 18, 2019 10:08 (IST) Okhla underpass and a portion of Mathura Road were closed for traffic movement today morning, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Sources said that the traffic was closed owing to the planned protest by Jamia students against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Dec 18, 2019 09:45 (IST) DMRC reopens entry, exit gates of all metro stations

All the entry and exit gates of all stations have been opened after being shut for security reasons following the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the area. "Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, DMRC closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur metro stations. The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Dec 18, 2019 09:44 (IST) BSP parliamentary delegation to meet President Kovind



A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday. The delegation will assemble at Parliament first following which it will proceed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President at 10:30 am. The development comes a day after leaders from opposition parties, including Congress, met the President and urged him to advise the government to immediately withdraw the citizenship law, and form a commission of inquiry to ensure that those responsible for violence during protests "in whatever form" are brought to book.

Dec 18, 2019 08:09 (IST) Police Enter Madras University As Students Protest Over Citizenship Act



A protest against the new citizenship law at the University of Madras was interrupted as the police entered the campus on Tuesday evening. The students, who have been holding agitation for the last two days over the new law and the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, were deciding on their next course of action when the police came. The university has announced holidays till December 23. The trigger was the detention of two students by the Chennai police. A senior officer told NDTV, "The students instigated protests, tried to bring in outsiders and roughed up the police.

Dec 18, 2019 08:08 (IST) 3 Jamia Students Named In Police Case For Sunday's Violence In Delhi



Three students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University have been named in the First Information Report filed on Sunday's violence during the protest march against the centre's new citizenship law. Ten people have so far been arrested for the violence on Sunday evening that set off a chain of protests in campuses across the country. All of them have are in judicial custody. No Jamia student is on that list.

Dec 18, 2019 08:07 (IST) Will not allow implementation of the citizenship law



Three Chief Ministers -- Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Punjab's Amarinder Singh -- have declared that they would not allow the implementation of the citizenship law and the national registry of citizens in their states.



Dec 18, 2019 08:06 (IST) Protest march by Jamia students on Sunday



In Delhi, a protest march by the Jamia students had gone out of hand and ended in violence on Sunday. Stones were thrown at the police when they tried to stop the march, buses and two-wheelers were burnt. The subsequent police action at the university - barging in without permission and detaining students -- had triggered protests in campuses across the country.



Dec 18, 2019 08:06 (IST) The Citizenship Amendment Act is meant to expedite citizenship for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who moved to India till 2014 after facing religious persecution in their home countries.



Dec 18, 2019 08:05 (IST) Entry, exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations are closed: DMRC



The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations were closed on Wednesday for security reasons following the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations are closed. However, interchange facility to continue towards Shiv Vihar is available at Maujpur. Normal service on all other stations and lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said. The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.