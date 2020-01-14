Citizenship Act Protests: Protests In Delhi, Prayagraj, Mumbai

New Delhi:
Taking cues from Citizenship Act protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bhagh area, a group of women in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town have started a sit in protest at Mansoor Ali park in the older part of the city. The women who started the protest on Sunday afternoon were also joined by men and student leaders from parties like the Samajwadi Party. In Delhi, the protests are still on in Shaheen Bagh's area where a large number of Muslim women, among others, have taken part.
Here are the live updates on Citizenship Act protests:
Women's Protest In Shaheen Bagh
In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, around 5000 women are staging indefinite sit-in protest at Prayagraj's Mansoor Ali Park. The women say they want to emulate Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests.
Citizenship Act: Students Protest At Wankhede Stadium
A group of students is protresting at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
"We, the students of Mumbai are at Wankhede stadium for India v/s Australia match for peacefully showing our message, depicting, "No NPR, NO NRC and NO CAA".
We won't do anything apart from silently showing our msg which are written on our t-shirts
BCCI rule also affirm that you can convey your msg apart from commercial msgs," the group said.