Citizenship Act Protests: Protests In Delhi, Prayagraj, Mumbai

Citizenship Act: Students Protest At Wankhede Stadium

A group of students is protresting at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.







"We, the students of Mumbai are at Wankhede stadium for India v/s Australia match for peacefully showing our message, depicting, "No NPR, NO NRC and NO CAA".

We won't do anything apart from silently showing our msg which are written on our t-shirts

BCCI rule also affirm that you can convey your msg apart from commercial msgs," the group said.






