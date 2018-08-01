Citizens' List Will Destroy Relationship With Bangladesh: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that people were being harassed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that the publication of draft National Register of Citizens in Assam will destroy India's relationship with Bangladesh.

40 lakh people have been left out of the final draft of the NRC published on July 30

"NRC will destroy India's relationship with Bangladesh," she told reporters outside the Parliament. Ms Banerjee added that 833 people from Bengal, mainly from Murshidabad district, were jailed in Assam.

"The BJP is playing vote bank politics. The NRC will affect the whole world. Managing borders is a responsibility of the Centre. Central forces see how many infiltrators are crossing into the country. But in the name of infiltrators, they are harassing people," she alleged.

She also said she has appealed to all opposition parties to send their delegation to Assam.

"I have also urged Yashwant Sinha (former BJP leader and a Union minister) to go to Assam," she said.

