'If Joe Biden Can, So Can I': Gujarat BJP Candidate, 76, Says Age No Bar

Yogesh Patel, the BJP candidate from Manjalpur in Vadodara

At 76, his appetite for a political fight has once again landed him in the thick of electioneering in Gujarat. When reminded by NDTV about the 75-year age-limit stipulated for candidates by his own party, pat came the reply: "Look at Joe Biden. He's managing America at 80."

Yogesh Patel, the BJP candidate from Manjalpur constituency in Vadodara, is contesting the Assembly elections for the eighth time and claims that his "hosh" (sense) and "josh" (resilience) will once again see him through, no matter his ripe old age.

Reacting to a query on why was his party compelled to relax its own stipulation and field a candidate who is 75-plus, Mr Patel said: "I have always been in close contact with the people, even during times when I wasn't an MLA. That stands me in good stead."

The BJP candidate, an MLA for 32 years, claimed that he has always worked for the people with all his heart and will be fighting this election in right earnest.

When asked to comment about the AAP and Congress candidates' claims that this time they will be successful in Manjalpur, Mr Patel said: "Just wait for the results on December 8."

"I'm quite sure that the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and Congress candidates in my constituency will both lose their deposits," a confident Mr Patel told NDTV while campaigning from his open-top four-wheel drive that has kept him company since his first campaign as a candidate, three decades ago.

Elaborating on why he considers himself to be young at heart, the BJP candidate said there are people in their 20s who'd be idling their time at home. "For me, that's 'ageing'. Now, consider Joe Biden. He's managing entire America at 80. So age doesn't really count."

He further said that maintaining punctuality in every aspect of life has kept him going for so long.