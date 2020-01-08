CID Still Part Of Home Ministry: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Anil Vij said governments are not run by websites but by the rule of law. (File)

Amid reports suggesting that as per the websites of Haryana Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha the CID department was being handled by Manohar Lal Khattar, state Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said as per rules, the Criminal Investigation Department was still part of his ministry.

"The governments are not run by websites. They are run by the rule of law," Mr Vij said while talking to reporters in Ambala.

He asserted that according to the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974, the CID department was part of the Home department.

"The Rule number 5 on the page number 30 [of the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules] has clearly written that the CID is an integral part of the Home department," he said.

However, he further said, "The CM is supreme and if he wishes, he can also change it. But for that, it has to be passed by the Cabinet and then later in Vidhan Sabha."

Some media reports suggested that the official websites of the state's Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha showed that the CID department was held by CM Khattar.

The Haryana Chief Minister presently holds 17 different portfolios.

The portfolio of Home department along with other ministries including health and urban local bodies was allotted to Anil Vij after the BJP-JJP came to power last year.

Mr Vij was recently in the news after he reportedly pulled up the state's intelligence department (CID) for allegedly not sharing information sought by him on assembly polls and also marked a dissent note to the chief minister over the transfer of nine IPS officers without taking him in confidence.

Mr Vij had earlier formed a three-member committee to suggest improvements in the functioning of the state's intelligence department.