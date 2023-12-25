Video: Massive Jam At Himachal's Atal Tunnel, 28,210 Cars Cross In A Day

Thousands of tourists have thronged Himachal Pradesh during the long Christmas weekend

Massive traffic was witnessed at Atal Tunnel today as thousands of tourists thronged Himachal Pradesh during the long Christmas weekend. A record 28,210 vehicles crossed the 9.02-kilometer-long tunnel in the last 24 hours, the police said.

While more than 14,000 vehicles were from Himachal Pradesh, over 13,000 vehicles came from outside the hilly state, the police data showed.

ALSO READ | Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through River To Beat Himachal Traffic Jam

The Atal Tunnel, which is also known as the Rohtang Tunnel, is a highway tunnel built under the Rohtang Pass on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh. It stands at an elevation of 3,100 metres (10,171 ft) and is the longest tunnel above 10,000 feet in the world.

Manali is buzzing with tourists from all over the country and abroad on Christmas.

According to the police, about 55,000 tourists are in Manali to celebrate the festival.

Himachal Pradesh welcomes all visitors: Chief Minister Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that he welcomes all tourists exploring "enchanting" Himachal Pradesh.

"From snow-capped peaks to serene valleys, immerse yourselves in the beauty of our state. Our administration and police stand committed to ensuring your visit is safe, enjoyable, and truly memorable," he said.

ALSO READ | Amid Festive Rush, Over 55,000 Vehicles Enter Shimla In 3 Days

Mr Sukhu also applauded the Lahaul & Spiti and Kullu Police for their "outstanding dedication" in managing a massive influx of tourists.