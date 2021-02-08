Chocolate Day 2021: The Affair Between Chocolates And Valentine's Day

Chocolate Day 2021: Heart shaped chocolates are a must for Valentine's Day

Chocolate Day 2021: Chocolates and Valentine's Day enjoy a sweet affair. The third day of the Valentine's week is celebrated as Chocolate Day. Chocolates have always had a special place in expressing love and for ages people have tried to make their partners feel special with gifts of chocolates. People go all out to get the best chocolate and even personalise it with names and designs. Chocolate Day during the Valentine's week is celebrated mostly by couples but it's also enjoyed by both the old and the young in the family. Chocolates make life beautiful. Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day: Know about the significance of Chocolate Day in the Valentine's Week

History of Chocolate Day

Since the Victorians times, men and women in love, in the continent and in the Americas across the Atlantic showered each other with elaborate gifts and chocolates were a big part of it. Amid this stepped in Richard Cadbury of the chocolate manufacturing giant Cadbury. According to the smithsonianmag.com, "Richard Cadbury...was searching for a way to use the pure cocoa butter that was extracted from the process Cadbury had invented to make a more palatable drinking chocolate. His solution was 'eating chocolates,' which he packaged in lovely boxes he designed himself. A marketing genius, Cadbury began putting the Cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861...". People started using the pretty chocolate "boxes to save such mementos as love letters."

Chocolate Day 2021: Know how chocolates became a Valentine's Day staple

On Chocolate Day, send your loved one the perfect chocolate box and a bouquet of long stemmed red roses believed to be the ultimate expression of love. During the Valentine's week, enjoy gourmet chocolates, rich truffles, crunchy chocolate pretzels or strawberries dipped in chocolate with your partner. Happy Chocolate Day!