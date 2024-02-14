350 Roses, 406 Chocolates Ordered Per Minute In Valentine's Day Week In India

Valentine's Day: Online platforms are delivering roses, chocolates at breakneck speed.

Forget a single day; love is blooming all week long in India. Young couples are splurging on roses, chocolates, and romantic gifts, with online platforms witnessing a surge in sales during "Valentine's Week." This buying frenzy reflects rising disposable incomes and changing attitudes towards love and celebration in the country.

While February 14th remains the official Valentine's Day globally, India has taken things a step further. Each day of the preceding week holds a special meaning, from gifting roses on the 7th to chocolates on the 9th and teddy bears on the 10th. Even promises and hugs get their dedicated days.

E-commerce platforms and dating sites are fueling the fire, launching aggressive campaigns to promote romantic products and experiences. This has resulted in a record-breaking number of orders, with 350 roses and 406 chocolates being purchased per minute during the week.

Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of food delivery platform Zomato's Blinkit, has tweeted that the company has seen a sweet surge, dispatching a staggering 406 chocolates per minute on February 9th.

"The peak is here and is currently running at 406 CPM, More than 20,000 chocolates and chocolate boxes are on the way and will be delivered in the next 10 minutes," he tweeted.

Also, the gifting platform FNP E Retail, known as FNP.com, set a new record, delivering a whopping 350 roses per minute in the lead-up to Valentine's Day.

Not just that, the surge in online cake orders on Valentine's Day is experiencing an exponential increase every minute.

The CEO of Swiggy, Rohit Kapoor, tweeted that "India brought in V-Day with lots of love and a little planning. Orders for V-Day cakes started spiking last evening itself, with maximum orders being placed around 10 pm. Cakes per minute (CPM) will go up today."

This unprecedented rush is a clear indication of the escalating enthusiasm for Valentine's Week in India, suggesting that Cupid might require a larger delivery bag for the upcoming years.