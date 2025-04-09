BJP vs Opposition Over Temple Next To Popular Delhi Fish Mart

A popular fish market in south Delhi's posh Chittaranjan Park neighbourhood is at the Centre of a massive political row after a viral video showed some people objecting to the sale of fish next to a temple and saying this was hurting their sentiments.

The fish stalls in Market No. 1 of Chittaranjan Park draw people from across the National Capital Region. Right next to the stalls is a Kali Temple that residents say is as old as the market.

The video shows a group of people telling fish sellers that "this is not right" and that the temple's surroundings should be "pure". "This is wrong. Sanatan says we cannot harm anyone," a man is heard saying. He also says serving meat to the Goddess is "fictional" and there is no proof of this in Hindu religious scriptures. "Some people believe this. But what is happening next to this temple is hurting the sentiments of Sanatanis like us," he said.

Serving meat to deities is a common practice in many temples in the country, particularly in eastern India, where several communities follow the Shakta tradition.

The video shows the man saying that the Delhi Development Authority will be "fixed" too. "DDA cannot run, we will correct their mistakes. The whole country is watching," he said.

The video shows a man explaining that the market's shopowners set up the temple decades ago. One of the protesters replies, "If I fight this legally, it will be a long process. The main issue is that it looks wrong next to the temple. I can't understand this."

The video then shows a man asking a customer about "jeevhatya" -- meaning the killing of a living being -- next to the temple, which also has an idol of Lord Hanuman. The customer responds that animal practice is common in many temples.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared the video and accused "BJP goons" of threatening fish-eating Bengalis. "Never in 60 years has this happened, residents say," she said in a post on X. She added that this was a "present" from the three-month-old BJP government in the national capital.

These fish shops were allotted by DDA, this is not any illegal encroachment.



If BJP had problem with CR Park Bengalis eating fish, they should have said so in their manifesto.



Bengalis in CR Park are one of the most educated communities in Delhi. Their sentiments and eating… https://t.co/oRv2S8bHfi — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 8, 2025

Sharing Ms Moitra post, former Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the DDA had allotted the fish shops and they are not part of an illegal encroachment. "If BJP had problem with CR Park Bengalis eating fish, they should have said so in their manifesto. Bengalis in CR Park are one of the most educated communities in Delhi. Their sentiments and eating habits must be respected. I am a vegetarian, and I never had problem with their eating habits, why is BJP creating problems in such a peaceful area?" he asked.

Chittaranjan Park is part of the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency that Mr Bharadwaj represented thrice in a row. He lost to the BJP's Shikha Roy in the February election, after which the BJP came to power.

The BJP has trashed the Opposition leader's charge and alleged that the video posted by Ms Moitra is "tailored" and aimed at disturbing peace. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said fish traders at Chittaranjan Park have always respected the temple's sanctity.

"Fish Markets have been legally allotted and need of the area. The fish traders mantain high level of cleanliness in the area and take regular part in socio religious activities of CR Park. The video posted on social media by Smt. Mahua Moitra seems to have been tailored by people with vested political interest to disturb community harmony in CR Park. We strongly condemn the incident and request Delhi Police to take stern action," he has said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted a video, ostensibly from CR Park in Delhi, alleging that certain individuals were threatening vendors in the DDA-approved fish market located next to a Mandir. The video is false and fabricated. It appears to have been shot with the intent to promote… pic.twitter.com/CowSAE3gZi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 9, 2025

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video in which a journalist visits the market and asks people if they had been threatened. In the video, the temple's priest and some others are seen denying any such incident. "TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted a video, ostensibly from CR Park in Delhi, alleging that certain individuals were threatening vendors in the DDA-approved fish market located next to a Mandir. The video is false and fabricated. It appears to have been shot with the intent to promote ill will among communities - and perhaps to distract from the 'versatile international lady' controversy that the TMC parliamentary party currently finds itself embroiled in," Mr Malviya said in a post on X.