4 Police Officers Suspended For Negligence In Madhya Pradesh Twins' Death

Shivraj Chouhan met the family of the twins murdered in Madhya Pradesh.

As many as four police personnel were suspended on Monday for negligence in connection to the kidnapping and murder case of twins in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

The suspended policemen are Nayagaon police station in-charge KP Tripathi, traffic sub-inspector Sudhanshu Tiwari, head constable Shiv Prasad Bagri and constable Chandrakant Pandey.

The five-year-old twins were kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus within their campus in Chitrakoot on February 12.

The bodies of the victims - Devansh and Priyansh - were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Sunday. Police said the kidnappers killed the boys even after receiving the ransom.

In the wake of the tragedy, protests erupted in Chitrakoot, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC had to be imposed in the area.