'I'm Not Responsible': Chirag Paswan To NDTV After BJP Dumps Uncle's Party

Chirag Paswan told NDTV that all NDA allies must bury differences and gear up for Lok Sabha polls

Days after the BJP picked a side in the tussle over late Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy, his son Chirag Paswan has told NDTV that he will be contesting from Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha seat as an NDA candidate and that he played no role in the change of equations between his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, and the BJP.

Mr Paswan, who leads Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), has sealed a seat-sharing deal with the BJP under which his party will contest five parliamentary seats. While the BJP will be contesting 17 out of Bihar's 40 seats, Nitish Kumar's JDU will be fighting on 16. The other two have gone to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Paswan said he will be contesting from Hajipur, a prestige seat because it elected his father Ram Vilas Paswan seven times. Asked about the possibility of his uncle contesting against him, Chirag Paswan replied, "He is welcome to. I am not scared of challenges."

Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras have been locked in a tussle for Ram Vilas Paswan's political legacy following the stalwart's death in 2020. This led to a split in the Lok Janshakti Party. The Chirag Paswan faction was named Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas), and Mr Paras took control of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. In the aftermath of the split, the BJP sided with Mr Paras, appointing him as a Union Minister. The U-turn after nearly three years has not amused him. He has resigned as minister and quit the NDA. He has also said his party will contest the Hajipur seat and that it may well join ranks with the Opposition, comprising RJD and the Congress.

Taking a swipe at Mr Paras, Chirag Paswan said, "He was the one who used to say that will stay with NDA till his last breath. Will he become a hurdle in the Prime Minister's goal now?"

Mr Paswan said he was busy with his own fight and he did not care about the BJP's equations with its allies. "I am not responsible for what happened to him (Paras). I was not in the picture," he said.

The 41-year-old leader said his uncle had levelled many personal allegations against him. "I never said a word against him," he said, adding that it was Mr Paras who decided to part ways with the family and the party.

"I don't know when we drifted apart. I was okay with him taking over the reins of the party. I just wanted the party and the family to stay united. He never considered me his son," he said.

Mr Paswan said his sole objective was to fulfil his father's dreams. "Now that he is not here, it is my responsibility."

With caste being a key factor in Bihar's electoral landscape, the Paswan community, which accounts for 6 per cent of the state's voters, is high on the BJP's priority list as it aims to win 370 Lok Sabha seats. After a long balancing game between the factions led by Mr Paswan and Mr Paras, the BJP eventually sided with the former. The decision, however, is not without its downsides. Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar have no love lost between them, and the BJP knows it has a tightrope walk ahead.

Chirag Paswan said all NDA allies should bury differences and focus on the big battle ahead. He said the BJP-led alliance has more forces as compared to the Opposition bloc. "The Lok Sabha election is a milestone. We will fight together in the Assembly polls too and form the government."

Mr Paswan said he joined politics to fight for the self-respect of Biharis. "Biharis are insulted in other states. I joined politics to change this. Bihar's politics will be my priority," he said.

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, another prominent young leader and a rival, Mr Paswan said, "We are fighting our separate battles. Let's see who the people trust," he said.