Chinook Choppers Inducted. "A Game Changer," Says The Air Chief

Chinook helicopters will "greatly enhance" the air force's relief and disaster management capabilities, said the IAF

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: March 25, 2019 13:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Chinook Choppers Inducted. 'A Game Changer,' Says The Air Chief

Chinook helicopters, inducted today, can carry out day and night operations


Chandigarh: 

In a major boost to the modernization of the air force, the first four of the fifteen US-made Chinook helicopters were inducted for deployment at the Indian Air Force station in Chandigarh on Monday.

"The Chinook helicopter can carry out military operations not only during the day but at night too. Induction of Chinook will be a game changer the way Rafale is going to be in the fighter fleet," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said today. 

"The country faces multiple security challenges. We require vertical lift capability across a diversified terrain. Chinook has been procured with India-specific enhancements. It is a national asset," added the Air Chief. 

Describing the heavy-lift chopper, the IAF took to Twitter and said it will "greatly enhance" the force's relief  and management capabilities.

India has paid close to $1.5 billion for the 15 Chinook helicopters, which would be also used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations. 

The air force last year started training pilots to fly the Chinook helicopters. Four pilots and an equal number of flight engineers were sent to Delaware in the US for training. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Chinook helicoptersIAF inducts Chinook

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LK AdvaniSurendra SinghISISBhaichung BhutiaElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsArvind KejriwalUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsGurugramShiv Sena BJPRadha Ravi

................................ Advertisement ................................