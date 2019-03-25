Chinook Choppers Inducted. 'A Game Changer,' Says The Air Chief

Chinook helicopters, inducted today, can carry out day and night operations

In a major boost to the modernization of the air force, the first four of the fifteen US-made Chinook helicopters were inducted for deployment at the Indian Air Force station in Chandigarh on Monday.

"The Chinook helicopter can carry out military operations not only during the day but at night too. Induction of Chinook will be a game changer the way Rafale is going to be in the fighter fleet," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said today.

"The country faces multiple security challenges. We require vertical lift capability across a diversified terrain. Chinook has been procured with India-specific enhancements. It is a national asset," added the Air Chief.

Describing the heavy-lift chopper, the IAF took to Twitter and said it will "greatly enhance" the force's relief and management capabilities.

#Chinook : Induction - 25 Mar 19 -

IAF received its first CH-47F (I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopter on 10 Feb 19 at the Mundra port in Gujarat. On 25 Mar 19, it will be formally inducted into the Helicopter fleet of IAF at Chandigarh.

Photo Courtesy – Boeing India pic.twitter.com/hCfRzGmlmY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 25, 2019

#DidYouKnow: The CH-47F #Chinook contains a fully Integrated, Digital Cockpit Management System, Common Aviation Architecture Cockpit & advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the aircraft's mission performance & handling characteristics.

Photo Courtesy–@Boeing_Inpic.twitter.com/1YVdm9CRFI — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 25, 2019

India has paid close to $1.5 billion for the 15 Chinook helicopters, which would be also used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations.

The air force last year started training pilots to fly the Chinook helicopters. Four pilots and an equal number of flight engineers were sent to Delaware in the US for training.

