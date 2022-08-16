5 Reasons Why Chinese Ship At Sri Lanka Port Is A Concern for India

The ship, Yuang Wang 5, has sensors that can track India's ballistic missiles if they are tested. India tests its missiles at Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

China, using the ship's high-tech capabilities, will be in a position to gauge the range and accuracy of the Indian missiles, if tested. The ship is scheduled to remain at the port for "replenishment purposes" till August 22. It left China on July 14 and did not enter a single port before Hambantota, sailing with zero replenishment for over a month.

Yuang Wang 5 may also carry out oceanic surveys that can facilitate submarine operations in the Indian Ocean. In 2021, a Chinese government survey ship — Xiang Yang Hong 03 — was operating in the same region in the Indian Ocean and carrying out a search pattern west of Sumatra.

India-Lanka ties had come under strain after Colombo gave permission to a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports in 2014. This time, Sri Lanka has said the ship will have to keep its Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on, and it's is not allowed to carry out scientific research. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has also said that although a Chinese company is in charge of Hambantota port, the operational issues are handled by it.