Chinese Premier's Condolence Message To PM Modi Over Landslides In Kerala

At least 219 people have died and over 200 are still missing in the massive landslides

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying condolences to the families of the those dead in the landslides at Wayanad in Kerala.

"On August 3, Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to PM Modi on the landslides in Kerala. Li Qiang said that he was shocked to learn that a landslide disaster occurred in Kerala causing heavy casualties," Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on 'X'.

"On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," the envoy said on Sunday.

At least 219 people have died and over 200 are still missing in the massive landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district last Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)