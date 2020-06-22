At Galwan Talks, Chinese Army Confirmed Officer Killed In Ladakh: Sources

Since the clash, there have been military talks between the two sides at Galwan (Representational)

A Chinese commanding officer was killed in the June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, China's army confirmed during military talks with India at Galwan.

The first admission from China of any casualty has emerged a week after the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Army sources have said 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the brawl that erupted near Galwan River 15,000 feet in the Himalayas. However, Beijing has not given any casualty figure so far.

Seventy-six Indian soldiers were injured and are likely to rejoin duty within weeks, after recovery, army sources said.

Indian soldiers were assaulted brutally with crude but deadly weapons like spiked rods and rocks and clubs wrapped in barbed wire in what has emerged as the biggest such confrontation between India and China at the border since 1967.

Since the clash, there have been military talks between the two sides at Galwan to defuse tension.

Ten Indian soldiers detained by the Chinese army after the clash were released after three days of negotiations between military commanders of India and China at Galwan.