China Confirms 5 Missing Arunachal Men 'Found By Their Side': Minister

Arunachal Pradesh: The five men had been missing since September 1

The centre today said China has confirmed that five men missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on "their side" and the process is on to bring them to India.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

The five men who had been missing since September 1 were part of a group of porters who were carrying essentials for a long-range patrol of the Indian Army that was going to the McMahon Line. The men, who are aged between 18-22 years, were students.

Some family members of the men said they had gone to the border as part-time porters and might have strayed away in search of traditional herbs in the mountains.

"The Chinese Army today responded to a hotline message, where they conveyed to us that the five missing men have been found in their side of the border. It seems that they had strayed away. Now we have started the process of handing them over to us," defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Harshwardhan Pande told NDTV.

Long-range patrols (LRPs) are common at all strategic points along the McMahon Line, the effective border between India and China.

An Indian Army LRP in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh can sustain itself from a week to a month. These units move with a load of ration and medicines as they trek up the mountains. Locals act as porters, guides and scouts and get honorarium for their service.

In Upper Subansiri district, remote areas like Siyum, Nacho, Limeking and Taksing are from where villagers come to help the army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in going for long-range patrols. LRPs are frequently sent out to Rijala, Tongdara Pass and the Kodo Pass at the McMahon Line.

The ITBP sends out at least two LRPs in a year, while the army sends three or four of them, sources said.

In June this year, a 35-year-old porter died after a fall while he was trekking as a part of a group of porters with the army's LRP to Rijala pass in Upper Subansiri district, sources said.