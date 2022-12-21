Centre's Big Meet Today After China Covid Spike Triggers Alarm: 10 Facts

The government has said samples of all Covid positive cases should be sent daily to INSACOG genome sequencing labs mapped with all states and Union Territories. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants," read a letter from Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to all states.

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Mr Bhushan wrote.

The country has reported 112 fresh infections over the last 24 hours -- down from Monday's 181 -- and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,490, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Three deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, two from Kerala and one from Maharashtra -- taking the total to 5,30,677. According to the ministry's website, around 220 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.

China is reportedly struggling to contain a surge in Covid-related deaths after an abrupt shift from its Zero Covid policy that imposed strict lockdowns and mass testing.

The Zero Covid strategy had sparked massive protests after 10 people were killed in an apartment fire, allegedly because fire engines could not effectively fight the flames due to barricading protocol in the area.

According to reports, in the recent spike of cases, hospitals have been brought to their knees and pharmacies have run out of medicine. Crematoriums, reports said, are working overtime.

Chinese authorities say it is impossible to track the progress of the virus, reported news agency AFP. Local authorities in Beijing reported just five deaths from Covid on Tuesday -- up from Monday's two.