Children Design Stamps On Child Rights

Two postage stamps touching of the theme of child rights, designed by children in the country as part of a UNICEF competition, were released Thursday on the occasion of Children's Day in India.

The top two winners, who will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, were selected out of over 14,000 entries and were announced by the Department of Posts and UNICEF. They are Nidhi Rahul Mhatre, 15, from Maharashtra and Vibhushi Agarwal, 12, from Uttar Pradesh.

"This partnership involving children from across India has brought the Convention on the Rights of the Child to Life. The entries show children's perspective and understanding on their rights. They depict not just their aspirations about their lives but also their dreams of realising these rights for every child, especially those who are less privileged.

"This is especially important as childhood has changed with new challenges. We must look ahead to the future of childhood and commit to urgent, concrete action to protect and promote the rights of every child, now, and in future generations," the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

The winners, along with other runners-up, will be awarded at a national event on November 20, World Children's Day. In India, the occasion is marked on November 14 to commemorate the birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

