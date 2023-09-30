Child In Arm, Woman Stuck In Ambulance For 1 Hour On Nitish Kumar Convoy Route

The ambulance had to stay at the area for an hour till Nitish Kumar's convoy passed

A woman held her child inside an ambulance that was stuck in heavy traffic in Fatuha near Patna. She frantically asked some policemen to let them go as the child had been fighting for life. But the police didn't allow the ambulance to leave because Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was about to pass through the area.

The woman broke down as the child fell unconscious. The ambulance had to stay at the area for an hour till Nitish Kumar's convoy passed.

Nitish Kumar was returning to Patna today after inaugurating an ethanol factory in Nalanda.

The Patna Police had stopped all vehicles to allow the Chief Minister's convoy to pass. The ambulance, unfortunately, reached the area just as the police stopped all traffic on the crowded road.

The ambulance driver said he told the policeman that they were going to Patna from Fatuha, and asked a policeman to let them pass. Despite seeing the condition of the child and the worried mother in the ambulance, the police did not let them go, the driver said.

A similar incident was reported a month ago in Patna when an ambulance was stopped to allow the Chief Minister's convoy to pass through. Later, the policeman who stopped the ambulance was identified, but no action was taken.